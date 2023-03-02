EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man wanted for homicide was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry on Tuesday.

The suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado.

According to CBP officers, it was a 32-year-old male, lawful permanent resident who arrived from Mexico via pedestrian lanes; tried to cross over to the U.S. and the primary system queries by CBP showed an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The suspect was held and escorted to a secondary inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.