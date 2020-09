EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to a shots fired case, according to the Socorro Police Department.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Jose Christian in connection to a shots fired case that took place on Sept. 16 on Maxine Rd in Socorro.

Investigators determined there was one shot fired and one victim, according to SPD.

Christian is being held on a bond of $100,000.