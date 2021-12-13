Super Bowl LVIII headed to Las Vegas in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Just four years after the Las Vegas Raiders moved to the valley and began playing in Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl LVIII (58) is coming to town.

Sources at the NFL have confirmed the decision to 8NewNow Sports Director Chris Maathuis.

As of today, Super Bowl 58 is still set to be played in New Orleans on February 11. However, there is a conflict with Mardi Gras that weekend.

When the NFL went to a 17 game schedule, it pushed the game back a week creating the conflict with New Orleans.

Las Vegas has been mentioned often as a possible replacement for New Orleans in 2024, and according to sources, the decision could be made tomorrow, Tuesday, during the weekly owner’s meeting.

In exchange New Orleans would get Super Bowl 59 during a year when Mardi Gras begins in Marc

The NFL is holding it’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this coming February and the NFL Draft in April.

Super Bowl LVIII will be aired on KLAS-TV here in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024.