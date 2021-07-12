Sunday storm aftermath keeps Borderland cleanup crews busy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cleanup was underway on Monday in the Borderland after a thunderstorm rolled through Sunday night.

Las Cruces was especially hit hard, with the storm causing serious damage, including multiple trees having been uprooted around the city and a tree even landing on a children’s playground at Klein Park.

Cleanup crews were called to several parks to clean up the storm aftermath.

Likewise, some Las Cruces homeowners are still picking up the pieces after the storm. Residents were dealing with fallen trees and broken signs. One Las Cruces man said the wind got so bad that his roof blew off. He told KTSM 9 News that the damage and cleanup, however, wasn’t his main concern.

“I was scared. We have two younger kids,” said homeowner Steven Aragon. “I’m just glad they’re okay with all this debris that came over and big pieces of four-by-four — they could’ve hurt somebody and I’m just glad nobody got hurt.”

Photo by KTSM 9 News Photojournalist Roxy Van Ruiten.

He said last night’s storm was a wake-up call and warns other homeowners to have their roof checked before another storm.

In other parts of New Mexico, the San Augustine Pass near White Sands was re-opened Monday after heavy rain battered the area and the road was closed due to flooding and mudslides.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation re-opened milepost 160 to 170 at around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Crews worked all day to remove the dirt and debris that blocked the road. NMDOT said the White Sands Missile Range exit and entrance on and off-ramps will remain closed.

El Paso saw its fair share of damage as well. Those in the Upper Vallery were dealing with downed trees and branches on Monday.

Local lawn company Trokita’s Lawn Maintenance Service said they were busy with calls all Monday.

“I work with this neighborhood app, which is where I get all of my clientele,” said Mariana Rodriguez of Trokita’s Disfinfecting & Lawn Maintenance. “I’ve been getting about 60 calls right now and I’m a little backed up right now. … I’m going to be taking appointments and calls through the rest of the week.”

