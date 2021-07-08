Sunday shooting victim identified, police still searching for suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the El Paso Police Department identified the 42-year-old victim injured in a shooting in Far East El Paso on Sunday.

Nelson Maldonado was taken to a Del Sol Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting, which happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday at the 4700 block of Beacham Street on the Far Eastside.

EPPD said the suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation continues.

