Sunday shooting victim identified, police still searching for suspect

Local News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the El Paso Police Department identified the 42-year-old victim injured in a shooting in Far East El Paso on Sunday.

Nelson Maldonado was taken to a Del Sol Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting, which happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday at the 4700 block of Beacham Street on the Far Eastside.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d13561.101581848761!2d-106.25092523197723!3d31.81749248127241!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x86e74672688faf4d%3A0x9bfb8cbc5657e792!2s4700%20Beacham%20St%2C%20El%20Paso%2C%20TX%2079938!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1625490719473!5m2!1sen!2sus

EPPD said the suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation continues.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

First Creative Crosswalk in El Paso

DEA Tip of Week: Talking to Teens about Drugs

Spaceport America Launch with Sir Richard Branson

Benefits and challenges with heavy rainfall for Borderland crops

Governor's commission for women tackles wage gap

Police investigating body found in van

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime