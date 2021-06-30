Study: Houston, Texas is best city in the world for Twitch streamers

HOUSTON (KIAH) A new study by Broadband Savvy ranks Houston, Texas as the best city in the world for Twitch streamers to live.

The study analyzed 85 different cities with a population of at least 500,000 people. For each city, high speed internet availability and costs, gaming hardware costs, camera costs, gaming expo frequency, 5G coverage, and housing costs were assessed.

The research found:

Houston has higher average broadband speeds than LA and New York City

Houston hosts fewer gaming/streaming expos than Austin, but more than Boston and San Francisco

Houston has some of the lowest rent costs of any major American city

You can view the complete rankings and download the data we compiled here: https://broadbandsavvy.com/best-cities-for-live-streamers/