State Rep. Joe Moody says delegates ‘won’t sit idly by’ while Delta variant spreads in schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local legislators continue to urge mask-wearing in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its newest variants.

State Rep. Joe Moody expressed his support of mask-wearing, along with other members of the El Paso delegation of the Texas Legislature.

“Yesterday, the El Paso legislative delegation proudly sent the letter below to all local area school districts in support of mask requirements,” Moody wrote in a statement to KTSM 9 News. “We were also heartened to see that even as we sent it, mask mandates challenging Governor Abbott’s executive order were being issued at the city and county levels. A united El Paso is a strong El Paso.”

Moody went on to say that the delegation is very concerned for the safety of students as they return to in-person learning, particularly because of reports that the Delta variant is easily transmissible in children.

“Mobile morgues had to be brought to El Paso last year; we won’t sit idly waiting for them to return to be filled with the bodies of our students, teachers and parents,” Moody continued.

However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted on Monday that he would prevent any government entity from imposing a mask mandate and asked Texans to alert his office about any such mandates.

