Staple Christmas dish sells out quickly in the Borderland once again

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Every year El Pasoans line up to get tamales – the ultimate Christmas dish, and this year is no different.

“I went all over the place and I can’t find any, we went to Pepe’s tamales and they were all sold out,” said El Pasoan David Lara who heard Bowie Bakery in Central El Paso still wasn’t sold out on their tamales.

Lara waited for 45 minutes just to get enough for his family dinner.

Year after year, El Pasoans have to wake up early and wait in line or leave empty handed.

Bowie Bakery staff said they have prepared over eight thousand tamales this holiday season and expected a busy Christmas Eve.

One of the staff members, Olga Gonzales said last year was busy as always.

“We had a lot of customers and we sold out everything, all the tamales,” she remembered.

She said she believes tamales take plenty of love to make and one special technique that goes along with cooking.

“We play music, we dance,” she laughed.