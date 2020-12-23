Some New Mexicans to receive $465 this week in emergency financial assistance

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — More than 15,000 low-income New Mexico households will receive a one-time payment of $465 in emergency financial assistance this week.

The one-time payment is for residents who did not receive a federal coronavirus economic impact payment in the spring.

To qualify for the new relief, individuals must be residents of New Mexico and are required to have a Social Security number, individual tax identification number or driver’s license number.

Online applications were accepted via an online portal for seven days. The state received a total of 32,331 applications that met the basic requirements for the New Mexico financial assistance payment. The $465 per household assistance was allocated to 15,118 low-income New Mexicans, all of who did not receive an economic impact payment pursuant to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

State leaders appropriated $5 million of federal CARES Act money approved in House Bill 1 during the December special session of the New Mexico Legislature. An additional $2 million was also made available from the CARES Act Fund.

“New Mexico is proud to be delivering millions of dollars in critical support payments to many of the state’s most vulnerable families,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “As we remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, the state will use every available tool to ensure all New Mexicans receive the help and support that they need.”

The program was administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department in partnership with the state Taxation and Revenue Department.

Both departments were working to ensure the funds are distributed prior to a Dec. 28 deadline. Payments were issued this week by the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department via direct deposit or check. Each applicant will receive a mailed letter informing them of the final disposition of their application.

