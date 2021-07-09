Socorro PD investigating man’s death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man in his 30s was found dead in a residence on Friday morning, according to the Socorro Police Department.

SPD is investigating the death, which occurred at the 10100 block of Socorro Road. Police did not identify the man or any other details of the man’s death.

However, SPD said there is no threat to the public’s safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

