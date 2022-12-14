EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will have student and teacher early release on Friday, Dec. 16.

The following list below shows the early release times:

Elementary & PK-8 schools – 11:45 a.m.

– 11:45 a.m. Middle schools – 12 p.m.

– 12 p.m. High schools– 12:45 p.m.

Socorro Independent School District facilities and schools will be closed for the winter break from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Staff professional development will be Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Classes for students will resume Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store