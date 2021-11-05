Socorro ISD starts walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for younger children starting November 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District is partnering up with City of El Paso and Immunize El Paso to provide COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old.

SISD announced in a press release they will hold the clinics from November 8 through 10, 12 and 15. Previously, the FDA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.

The clinics held in partnership with Immunize El Paso require parents or guardians to register children at Immunize El Paso’s website.

Immunize El Paso clinics will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinics with vaccines from City of El Paso will be held November 9 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the board room at the SISD District Service Center at 12440 Rojas Dr.

For the City of El Paso clinics, parents or guardians will be able to register on site.

Children will be administered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for children 5 to 11 years old.

Here is the full list of vaccination clinics across SISD schools: