Silver Alert: Missing Santa Fe man thought to be headed to Las Cruces on foot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A missing Santa Fe man is thought to be headed to Las Cruces on foot, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for James Lyle Enyeart, 78, who was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday at the 46 block of Bonanza Trail in Santa Fe.

He is described as a Caucasian man who is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He is believed to be possibly headed to Las Cruces on foot wearing blue jeans and a western shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 428-3720 or dial 911 .

