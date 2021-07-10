Silver Alert: Missing 81-year-old man last seen in East El Paso on Friday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is searching for a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen on Friday night in East El Paso.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Napoleon Burnette, who has been missing since 10:20 p.m. Friday. He was last seen wearing a a green long-sleeved button up shirt and blue jeans at the 11100 block of Northfield Avenue in East El Paso. That’s close to the intersections of Lee Trevino Drive and Edgemere Boulevard and Lee Trevino and Pebble Hills Boulevard.

Burnette was driving a 2016 brown GMC Canyon truck with Texas license plate GNM9356.

According to EPPD, he has a cognitive impairment.

If you see Burnette or his truck, call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

