Shots fired at Border Patrol Marine Unit

FRONTON, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the Rio Grande in a marine unit were shot at from the Mexican riverbank, Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Early Wednesday morning, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station Marine Unit were patrolling near Fronton, Texas, when they reported being shot upon from the Mexican riverbank.

Agents saw four subjects with automatic weapons who shot over 50 rounds at them. The boat was hit several times but no one on board was injured.

This incident is currently under investigation.