Serious injuries reported in Northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Northeast El Paso on Sunday afternoon.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit, one vehicle struck a pole at Gateway North and Diana. The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

This article will be updated as more information comes into the KTSM 9 News newsroom.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.