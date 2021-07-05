Life-threatening injuries reported in I-10 and Transmountain crash between semi and SUV

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday after a crash on Interstate 10 West and Transmountain. This was the second crash reported in the area on Monday.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened before 4 p.m. on Monday and involved a semi-truck and a Ford Explorer. According to the El Paso Police Department, the Explorer rolled over after the semi jackknifed.

The crash caused a backup to Los Mochis and all westbound lanes are closed until further notice.

