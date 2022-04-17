The Miners now head into the 2022 Conference USA Championships (April 21-24) with the 1st round beginning Thursday in Murfreesboro, TN, hosted by Middle Tennessee.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Easter Sunday, the UTEP tennis team was near perfect for Senior Day in the regular season finale.

The Sunday match up was NAIA Div. I University of Southwest, 7-0, at the El Paso Tennis Club.

Collectively, the Miners only dropped five games in singles and three in doubles, respectively, versus their opponent. Seniors Kathleen Percegona and Lina Sachica were honored in a pre-match ceremony.

This was a great sendoff for our seniors. I’m super proud of this team, and how hard they played this semester. Ivan Fernandez, UTEP tennis head coach

Tennis Match Results

University of the Southwest vs UTEP

Apr 17, 2022 at El Paso, Texas

UTEP 7, University of the Southwest 0

Singles competition

1. Kathleen Percegona (UTEP) def. Kea Sandoval (UNSW) 6-0, 6-1

2. Lina Sachica (UTEP) def. Chey Miles (UNSW) 6-0, 6-0

3. Elena Dibattista (UTEP) def. Gabriella Ruiz (UNSW) 6-0, 6-0

4. Veronika Lebisova (UTEP) def. Melissa McClain (UNSW) 6-0, 6-0

5. Thassane Abrahim (UTEP) def. Sadie Miles (UNSW) 6-0, 6-1

6. Laura Schmitz (UTEP) def. Melanie Guzman (UNSW) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Veronika Lebisova/Thassane Abrahim (UTEP) def. Kea Sandoval/Melanie Guzman (UNSW) 6-0

2. Carlotta Mencaglia/Eve Daniels (UTEP) def. Sadie Miles/Chey Miles (UNSW) 6-1

3. Kathleen Percegona/Elena Dibattista (UTEP) def. Gabriella Ruiz/Melissa McClain (UNSW) 6-2

UTEP set the tone for the day in doubles action. Veronika Lebisova and Thassane Abrahim were flawless in a 6-0 win against Kea Sandoval and Melanie Guzman at No. 1 singles. Carlotta Mencaglia and Eve Daniels drilled Sadie Miles and Chey Miles, 6-1, at No. 2 doubles while Kathleen Percegona and Elena Dibattista rolled past Gabriella Ruiz and Melissa McClain, 6-2, at No. 3 doubles.

The Miners continued to control once singles started. Sachica blanked Chey Miles, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 singles. Dibattista didn’t drop a game in downing Ruiz, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles while Lebisova also did so in her 6-0, 6-0, triumph against McClain at No. 4 singles.

Percegona only lost one game in her 6-0, 6-1, vanquishing at the top spot against Sandoval. Abrahim followed suit in dispatching Sadie Miles, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 singles while freshman Laura Schmitz got in the win column by waxing Guzman, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 6 singles.

Match Notes:

University of the Southwest 2-2

UTEP 8-10

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (4,3,5,2,1,6)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.