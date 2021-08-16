Senator John Cornyn to visit UMC to urge vaccinations

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is scheduled to visit University Medical Center to urge residents to get vaccinated, according to a hospital spokesman.

Cornyn’s will visit on Tuesday to speak with health care workers and make remarks about ongoing concerns about COVID-19 spreading throughout the United States.

Cornyn, a Republican from Houston, is also expected to thank frontline health care workers and address concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

