Senator John Cornyn to visit UMC to urge vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is scheduled to visit University Medical Center to urge residents to get vaccinated, according to a hospital spokesman.
Cornyn’s will visit on Tuesday to speak with health care workers and make remarks about ongoing concerns about COVID-19 spreading throughout the United States.
Cornyn, a Republican from Houston, is also expected to thank frontline health care workers and address concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
