Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sen. Ted Cruz is in El Paso on Friday to meet with the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Cruz will be participating in a round table with the chamber that is expected to begin at noon on Friday.

Topics that will be discussed include Afghanistan, immigration, national security, COVID-19 and trade.

