Sen. Cesar Blanco supports mask mandate measures in schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — State Sen. Cesar J. Blanco is speaking out on public school mask policies as Texas continues to see increased cases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-38 at the end of July that prohibits government entities — which includes counties, cities, school districts and public health officials — from issuing mask mandates.

“The El Paso Department of Public Health’s most recent order issued on August 3, 2021, strongly recommends that everyone attending an educational setting wears a face mask or face covering regardless of their vaccination status; as it has been proven its benefit in preventing infections and further spreading the virus by acting as source control and as personal protection,” said Blanco.

Blanco said he’s following the recommendations of health and science authorities.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Yesterday, in a Senate public hearing, the Commissioner of the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reiterated that masks can help prevent infection from COVID-19,” he said.

