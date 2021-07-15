Semi crash takes down 5 electric poles in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 100 El Paso Electric customers were without power for about an hour on Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a semi-truck took down five electric poles in Socorro.

The crash happened on Fresquez Road in Socorro just before 4 p.m.

According to a tweet from El Paso Electric, the outage initially affected 127 of its customers, but power was restored to 85 customers about an hour later. El Paso Electric crews were on site to replace the poles and make repairs.

A semi-truck took down five electric poles in the area causing a power outage impacting 127 customers initially. Power has been restored to 85 customers. #EPElectric crews are on site replacing poles and making repairs. @City_of_Socorro PD on site assisting with detours. #BeSafe https://t.co/0yLuw8XCsT — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) July 15, 2021

