Segundo Barrio tour raises funds to restore Sacred Heart Church

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 80 people walked the streets of the Segundo Barrio on Saturday morning to learn about the neighborhood’s rich architectural history and culture.

The Trost Society hosted the walking tour of the Segundo Barrio to raise funds for restoring Sacred Heart Church.

The tour began at Sacred Heart Church, located in the heart of the neighborhood. It also included visits to century-old tenements, the Colon Theatre, Alamo Elementary School and concluded at San Ignacio de Loyola Catholic Church.

The tour was led by Dr. Max Grossman, architectural historian, and Father Rafael Garcia, pastor of Sacred Heart Church.

“This architectural walking tour showcases the rich architectural history and cultural heritage of the Segundo Barrio, a working-class neighborhood that was established in 1885.” Grossman said. “All proceeds go toward the restoration of Sacred Heart Church, the barrio’s most iconic building.”

The event was sold out. The Trost Society and Sacred Heart Church plan to hold additional tours in the fall.

“The turnout shows that El Pasoans are eager to learn about the history of our urban barrios and to support the restoration of its buildings,” Grossman said.

To learn more about restoring Sacred Heart Church and to make a donation, click here.

