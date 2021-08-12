Secretary Mayorkas visits Rio Grande Valley, meets with officials

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas alongside other officials held a press conference in Brownsville, Texas.

Mayorkas discussed the issues at the border and met with DHS frontline workforce, local officials and community leaders.

He also went over the latest immigration numbers.

Secretary Mayorkas said that he had visited the tent set up to shelter COVID-19 positive migrants and met with officials there.

He also spoke with the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Sister Norma Pimentel.

Wednesday, Mayorkas and National security adviser Jake Sullivan led a delegation to meet with senior Mexican government officials about working jointly to slow crossings along the U.S. southern border. Officials also discussed other economic and security issues as well as COVID-19 response, reported the Associated Press.

That visit came a day after Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the administration’s efforts to stem the “root causes” of migration from Central America, spoke with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to reiterate that addressing the issue was a “top priority” for the administration.

In May, Mayorkas visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the migrant processing facility in Donna.

During that trip, Mayorkas glimpsed what life is like for unaccompanied migrant children who come to the United States and are then taken under the care of DHS.

The latest at the border

The latest at the border

Two cities in the Rio Grande Valley, McAllen and Mission, have issued a local disaster declaration in response to the surge of migrants. Hidalgo County also extended its local declaration.

Local non-profits that take in migrants that have been legally released in the United States have previously stated that they are at capacity. Shelters also began seeing issues with isolating migrants testing positive for COVID-19 after their ability to transport them to other locations was blocked by an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

County and city officials have worked together to open an emergency tent camp to hold migrants that test positive for COVID-19.

However, Border Report found that they cannot be forced to stay at the location.

County and city officials have also urged the federal government to step in.

“I haven’t heard a single word from the White House. I haven’t heard a single word from the federal government,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez in a previous interview with ValleyCentral.