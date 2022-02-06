SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday were thought to be on the run in a pickup truck, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office office said Sunday.

The three men were believed to have climbed into an overhead air vent through the jail’s HVAC system, the sheriff’s office said. Afterward, they disappeared into Sullivan County, Tennessee.

The office stated in a tweet that the escaped inmates may now be in Pulaski, Virginia.

Officers are searching for a White 2001 Short Bed Chevrolet Silverado with Tennessee registration 830GSD. Officials did not specify a suspected direction of travel.

“Our primary focus continues to be the apprehension of the escaped inmates,” A release from the sheriff’s office states. “Reward money is still being offered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service for information leading to the location and apprehension of the escaped inmates.”

A combined reward of up to $22,500 has been offered for information leading to the capture of the men. The three were added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List on Friday.

Their descriptions can be found below:

Tobias Wayne Carr , 38 years old. 5 feet and 11 inches. 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes

, 38 years old. 5 feet and 11 inches. 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes Johnny Shane Brown , 50 years old. 5 feet and 11 inches. 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes

, 50 years old. 5 feet and 11 inches. 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes Timothy Allen Sarver, 45 years old. 6 feet and 2 inches. 235 pounds with strawberry blond hair and green eyes

Tobias Carr: second-degree murder, vandalism, tampering with evidence

Johnny Brown: failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault, aggravated stalking

Timothy Sarver: auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a weapon

In response to the inmates’ escape, Sullivan County Schools were placed into “a secure” state throughout Friday. This meant that the doors of each building were locked and checked regularly. Faculty, students and staff were also only able to exit and enter the building on a limited basis.

Anyone with information regarding the inmates’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.