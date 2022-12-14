EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santa will be making his annual early Christmas Eve visit to children in Sunland Park at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

The event will give out Christmas gifts to hundreds of area children as part of a giant toy giveaway organized by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Posse. More than 800 new toys are expected to be given away to children selected by the local schools in Sunland Park, Santa Teresa, and La Union.

According to a press release, the Christmas Toy Giveaway is a long-standing tradition of the Sheriff’s Posse, who first began distributing toys to Sunland Park children during the 1960’s. Over 1,100 toys will be given to children who might not otherwise have a present under the tree this Christmas through this program.

“Making the season bright for the children of Sunland Park is tremendously rewarding for us and we appreciate all the community support.” Rick Miles, Chairman of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Posse Christmas Toy Program.

Santa and his Stagecoach will pull into the parking lot starting at 10 a.m. at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino on Saturday, Dec. 17.

