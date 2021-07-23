Rotary Club of El Paso to host ‘Curbside/Inside’ dining and wine events each month starting in August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Rotary Club of El Paso invites the community to join them for a Curbside/Inside event.

The event will be at Silo Bar in West El Paso on Aug. 5, where guests have the option to pick up or dine in.

The menu includes swordfish steak, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, scalloped potatoes au gratin, creme brulee and Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc.

The event is one of many hosted by the Rotary Club of El Paso that will take place the first Thursday of each month. The event will feature a different restaurant each month that includes an entree, two sides, dessert, and an expertly paired wine.

The meals are available for purchase here and can be scheduled for pick up or set up as an onsite dinner reservation.

The events were started to preserve the El Paso Winefest during the COVID pandemic since it could not be done in its traditional form last October.

“As Rotarians, we are committed to our beloved El Paso community and serving others. We also know how to have a good time while raising funds for our super important community initiatives. Please support Curbside/Inside and enjoy a great meal and expertly paired bottle of wine while helping your fellow El Pasoans in need,” says Andy Whatley, Publicity chair and Wine Festival Committee member.

The annual El Paso Wine Festival will take place on Oct. 16, next to San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso and feature the best local restaurants, as well as hundreds of wines.

