Rodriguez to be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges in death of 7-year-old son

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, the mother accused of killing her 7-year-old boy and leaving his body near a trail southwest of Las Vegas, will be extradited to Las Vegas.

Rodriguez waived her right to an extradition hearing, which will speed the process of bringing her to face charges in Clark County.

Second Judicial District Court Judge J. Eric Eilliff presided over a Webex hearing in Denver court. Rodriguez said very little, replying politely to the judge’s questions with “Yes, your honor.” No details of the case were discussed. The hearing was an advisement on a fugitive warrant.

Rodriguez is not eligible for bail due to her fugitive status.

The judge specified that law enforcement would not be allowed to discuss the case with Rodriguez before or during transit to Clark County, where she will be assigned new legal counsel.

The judge also OK’d a request for no recording or livestreaming of Thursday’s proceeding, as requested by Erica Unger, who was representing Rodriguez during the hearing.

Police arrested Rodriguez, 35, on June 8 in Denver. She faces a murder charge in the death of her son, Liam Husted, of San Jose, California.

Hikers found Liam’s body on May 28. It took more than a week for police to positively identify him.

Extradition should happen soon, but the judge also set a July court date three weeks out to confirm that she has been transported to Clark County.