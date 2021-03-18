Rite Aid extends COVID-19 priority scheduling for Pennsylvania school workers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Shown is a sign outside a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Steelton, Pa., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Rite Aid announced on Thursday that the company has extended the priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers.

The goal in mind is to help ensure these groups are vaccinated during March. The initiative is in accordance with a directive from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and President Biden’s Administration.

In a continued effort to protect school communities, the scheduling of select COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff on the following dates:

  • Friday, March 19th
  • Saturday, March 20th
  • Friday, March 26th
  • Saturday, March 27th

Those that are eligible can access the Rite Aid scheduling tool to make their appointment by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story