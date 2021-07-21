Rita Moreno to make appearances at Plaza Classic Film Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Iconic singer, dancer and actor Rita Moreno will make two appearances in August at the El Paso Community Foundation’s Plaza Classic Film Festival.

The festival is from July 29 to Aug. 8, however, Moreno will appear at a showing of “West Side Story” at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and at a showing of a new documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It,” at 2 p.m. Aug. 7, both in the Plaza Theatre. “Just a Girl” director Mariem Perez Riera will join Moreno for the film. Tickets are $10 for each movie.

This is the second time that Moreno will appear at the festival, having headlined in 2013. According to festival organizers, her history with the Plaza Theatre and the EPCF goes back 35 years, when she headlined a fundraising concert there in 1986, helping the foundation meet its $1 million goal. She also performed there in 2007 after the theater reopened.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating capacity will be limited at all Plaza Classic locations. Other safety protocols will be in place, including a two-hour disinfection process after each film screening. Mask-wearing and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Both theaters have new GPS Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization air filtration systems.

Tickets for Moreno’s appearances are on sale now at the Plaza Theatre Box Office, Ticketmaster.com and Plazaclassic.com.

