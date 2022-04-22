EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas National Guard member assigned to work near the Rio Grande as part of Operation Lone Star has gone missing.

On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a release stating that a soldier had gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The release states that the soldier has not been found at this time. Conflicting reports had indicated that the soldier was dead but the TMD affirmed these claims are not true.

The TMD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Border Patrol are working to find the missing soldier.

ValleyCentral has reached out to TMD and the Department of Homeland Security for more information. More details will be released as they are made available.

Mexican news media reported Friday that Mexican officials were looking for the bodies of two people, including that of the National Guard member. Zócalo reported that the Guardsman attempted to pull to safety a migrant who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande, but the migrant pulled him into the river and both were swept away.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who represents the area, tweeted about reports that the National Guard member had died.

“I’m heartbroken to hear of the death of a Texas National Guard soldier,” Gonzales said. “Our Citizen-Soldiers respond to our toughest challenges including the border crisis. As we’ve seen with the deaths of migrants & now the tragic loss of a guardsman, this crisis can be deadly for all involved.”