Remembering Saffire Armenta; Victim’s family searching for answers

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Friends and family are searching for answers after the sudden passing of 25-year-old Saffire Armenta. Armenta was identified by investigators earlier this week after the Midland County Sheriff’s Office found her burned body in the 5500 block if FM 1213.

On November 2, MCSO and the Midland Fire Department responded to a call regarding a structure fire. At the scene, they said they did not find any building on fire, but did find the burning body.

After finding out about the death of their beloved Saffire, the Armenta family traveled from El Paso desperately seeking answers. Now, they are hoping to find the responsible for taking her life.

Armenta’s younger sister, Alexxis spoke to us about Saffire’s loving spirit and big heart.

“Saffire had a good soul, she was always helping everyone out,” says Alexxis Armenta.

The family told us that when they arrived at the scene of the crime, they found an empty can of gasoline and alerted MCSO immediately.

“Answers, we just want answers. We want justice but more than anything answers to why someone would do this,” says Alexxis.

The family drove to Midland to set up a memorial for Saffire where her body was found, they say that “she didn’t deserve to die like this” and that they will not rest until the people who did this are held accountable.

“People could be so cruel in this world like they don’t care if they burn someone’s body,” says Alexxis Armenta.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help alleviate funeral costs for Saffire and asks that anyone who knows anything about what happened to Saffire Armenta contact MCSO at (432)688-4600