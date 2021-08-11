Raiders’ QB at 30 feels “stronger, faster, better” than start of career

HENDERSON (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders enjoyed a little break from the daily grind of training camp as they prepare for their first-ever preseason game in Las Vegas.

The team has been working hard since the start of training camp July 27 at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. Wednesday, coaches called an audible. As some players were walking onto the practice field, word came that head coach Jon Gruden wanted to give the team time in the weight room and time to study their playbooks.

Quarterback Derek Carr turned 30 in the offseason. He said he feels great going into his eighth season with the Raiders.

“I think 30 is the new 20,” Carr told reporters. “I feel like I could play another 15 years without a doubt. Nothing is hurting. It’s the middle of camp and I feel great. I feel strong in the weight room. I feel fast, I feel explosive.”

Carr credits sports science and the way team practices are run across the NFL.

“I honestly feel stronger, faster, better than I did when I first got to the NFL,” said Carr. “That comes with more knowledge on how to train and how to eat and how to take care of your body.”

Carr also talked about his full back, Alec Ingold. The versatile bruiser is in his third season out of Wisconsin, and Carr is happy to have him in the backfield.

“You’ve got to be different to play full back,” said Carr. “With the way that we run the power, the counters, and the (isolation plays), it’s one-on-one, it’s you and that guy in the hole, and if you don’t win it’s going to be a loss. More often than not, Alec wins. I’m trying to give the guy as much praise as I can because he’s very vital to us.”

“You’re not going to write a lot of stories about what a full back does on a day-to-day basis,” Ingold told reporters. “I have to master the fundamentals of my role. My role on this team is making a four-yard run into six yards, a three-yard catch into a five-yard catch, giving Derek Carr a half-second longer. So when I’m on the field, I’m trying to make everyone else better.”

The Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. It will be the only home game of the preseason for Las Vegas.