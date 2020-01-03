Professional race circuit comes to the Borderland at Vado Speedway Park

VADO, N.M. (KTSM)- Rev up your engines, racing fans! A professional racing series is kicking of the 2020 season at Vado Speedway Park this weekend.

The ‘Battle of the Border’ is a professional circuit launching the season with the World of Outlaws Late Model series. It’s a race binging some of the biggest names in professional racing to the Borderland.

The race park manager Rue Stone, said these types of high profile races help boost the local economy.

“When they come into town you know you got a good product and having the world of outlaws behind us and having this I mean if you look in the pits and you’re a race fan, there’s not one driver here whos not a hall-of-famer,” Stone said.

Stone said since the new Speedway Park opened up in the summer of 2019 it’s boosted the local area’s economy.

“We’re supporting the town of Vado, I mean you look at all these teams with airfares motels, buying diesel here at the local truck stops that’s impacting this town down here,” Stone said.

Professional racecar drivers look forward to hitting the new track for the high profile series.

“This is a new racetrack for a lot of us none of us have seen this we’ve seen videos and stuff but never been to the facility. nice facility, looking forward to getting kicked off,” professional driver, Brandon Sheppard, said.

Drivers from all over the country anticipate an energetic filled weekend for local families and fans traveling to hit the races.

“Especially at a new racetrack everyone wants to come and see whats going on and see how the racing’s going to be and the way the track look it looks like its gonna be a lot of fun,” Sheppard said.

The Battle at the Border kicks off Friday through Sunday (Jan. 3-5) at the Vado Speedway Park.