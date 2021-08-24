Pot grower gears up for recreational market in Alamogordo

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cannabis provider Ultra Health says it has completed the purchase of a former bakery and adjacent land in southern New Mexico that will open the way for a large-scale marijuana growing and manufacturing campus.

The property purchase in Alamogordo takes place as New Mexico prepares for the start of recreational marijuana sales by April 1, 2022. Regulators are putting the finishing touches on the licensing process for an array of marijuana businesses.

On Monday, Ultra Health Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Novel said the property deal at Alamogordo was nearly two years in the making.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

UMC treating small number of Afghan refugees

El Paso area firefighters battling massive Far East fire

Far East fire

El Paso City Council adopts over $1 billion budget with no increase to the tax rate

EPPD investigating overnight shooting in Lower Valley

Mother dies from injuries after house fire allegedly caused by son

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link