LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a preliminary investigation indicates a woman acted in self-defense when she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend Wednesday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, the homicide was reported in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, north of the 215, near Pebble Road and Eastern Avenue.

Spencer said the woman who was in the home with her three small children and a current boyfriend called 911 around 4:30 to report her ex-boyfriend was breaking into the home. She told the 911 dispatcher he had shattered one window and was breaking another window which could be heard during the phone call.

Spencer said the woman was armed with a handgun when the man entered the home through the window but the man went back outside after entering the home.

“Moments later the man came back into the residence armed with a handgun of his own. Once he entered the residence, the male put the gun to the boyfriend’s head that was inside the house. At that point, the woman who lived inside the house fired one round striking and killing the ex-boyfriend. The three children in the home were not injured and when medical personnel arrived they pronounced the male deceased,” Lt. Spencer said.

Once the investigation is complete. The case will be submitted to the district attorney’s office where a final decision will be made on whether the woman acted in self-defense.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased after the family is notified.