HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A woman is accused of stabbing her date she had met online in retaliation for the death of a 2020 Iranian leader killed in an American drone strike, police wrote in court documents.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, faces charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Nikoubin and the victim met online on the dating website Plenty of Fish, Henderson police wrote in an arrest report. The duo then agreed to meet at Sunset Station on March 5, renting a room together.

While in the room, the pair began engaging in sexual activity, when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the victim, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the victim “felt a pain on the side of his neck.”

Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck “for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qasem Solemani in 2020,” police wrote in a report.

U.S. forces killed Solemani in a drone strike in January 2020.

After the stabbing, the victim pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, police said.

Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, police said.

When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator “she wanted revenge,” police said. She said she had listed to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.”

A judge set bail at $60,000.

Prosecutors said Nikoubin has no ties to the Las Vegas community.