FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A substitute teacher at a Marion elementary school was arrested after police said he was drunk at school.

SHAWN SPITLER

Last Thursday, an off-duty Marion Police officer who was working security at Kendall Elementary School was asked by the school’s principal to check on a substitute teacher working at the school after other teachers notified staff about an issue.

The officer met with the teacher – identified as Shawn Spitler – and detected a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” according to a Marion Police report. Spitler also “exhibited other signs of impairment,” the report said.

A portable breath test showed Spitler had a blood-alcohol content “higher than .10%,” the report said.

Spitler was taken into custody and taken to Marion Health for medical clearance then booked into Grant County Jail on a charge of Public Intoxication.