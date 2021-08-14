PHOTOS: Flooding in Northwest El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Heavy rainfall continued to affect the region into the weekend and residents in Northwest El Paso saw the result.

Viewers say they’ve seen some flood levels where water is reaching their knees and seeping into businesses. The National Weather Service says Northwest El Paso County is under a flash flood warning as more rainfall is expected over the next couple of hours on Friday night.

Drivers are advised not to drive in areas that appear to be flooded or experiencing ponding.

Here’s what residents in Canutillo saw on Saturday.

Photo by: Jesus Ramos

Photo by: Jesus Ramos

Photo by: Jesus Ramos

Photo by: Jesus Ramos

Photo by: Jesus Ramos

Photo by: Jesus Ramos

Photo by: Jesus Ramos

