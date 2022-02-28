EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 4 time-Grammy and 5 time-Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Pepe Aguilar has brought his Jaripeo sin Fronteras tour, produced by Live Nation, through the United States.

In 2022, Aguilar will make his awaited return to American stages once again, announcing 22 new tour dates – including a two day stand in El Paso in September.

Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo sin Fronteras tour has experienced continued remarkable success across the U.S. and Mexico, packing a full house in each city it has stopped in.

This summer and fall, Jaripeo sin Fronteras will continue its run as one of the most in-demand tours in recent years, inviting fans throughout the States to enjoy the magical music and traditions of the legendary Aguilar family.

Backed by his Mariachi “El Zacatecano”, a sinaloense band and group,once again, fans will experience first-hand Pepe Aguilar’s unique talent alongside his brother Antonio Aguilar, Hijo; his talented daughter, Grammy and two times Latin Grammy nominee Ángela Aguilar; and his son Leonardo Aguilar, two-time Latin Grammy nominee, all these accompanied with traditional jaripeo acts.

A massive production involving more than 150 people, including 40 stage musicians alone, the tour provides a dazzling, once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone in attendance, combining captivating music sets with heart-stopping bull riding displays and rodeo events, such as horse riding and equestrian acrobatic performances.

Considered one of the best voices in the Spanish speaking world, Pepe Aguilar has been delivering hit after hit for more than three decades, garnering praise as one of the most beloved and successful artists; his innate musical talent has led to the creation of an impressive career that has withstood the test of time, resulting in endless recognition and countless awards, including four American Grammys and five Latin Grammy awards.

Fans can access pre-sale tickets via the artist from Tuesday, March 1 at 12 PM-Thursday, March 3 at 10 PM local time. Both Live Nation and Spotify pre-sale run Thursday, March 3 from 10 AM-10 PM local time.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Jaripeo sin Fronteras Tour Dates 2022:

August 7-Bridgestone Arena-Nashville, TN

August 13-EagleBank Arena-Fairfax, VA

August 14-Prudential Center-Newark, NJ

August 19-Gas South Arena-Atlanta, GA

August 21-Amway Center-Orlando, FL

August 26-Golden 1 Center-Sacramento, CA

August 28, Pechanga Arena-San Diego, CA

September 2-Honda Center-Anaheim, CA

September 4-Save Mart Center-Fresno, CA

September 17-El Paso Coliseum-El Paso, TX

September 18-El Paso Coliseum-El Paso, TX

September 23-AT&T Center-San Antonio, TX

September 24-Sames Auto Arena-Laredo, TX

September 25-Toyota Center-Houston, TX

September 30-Allstate Arena-Chicago, IL

October 7-Maverick Center-Salt Lake City, UT

October 9-SAP Center-San Jose, CA

October 14-Crypto.com Arena-Los Angeles, CA

October 21-Bert Ogden Arena-Edinburg, TX

October 23-American Airlines Center-Dallas TX

November 4-Gila River Arena-Glendale, AZ

November 5-MGM Grand Garden Arena-Las Vegas, NV

