EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the 9th lawsuit against the Biden administration Friday.

The announcement was made during a press conference held in the Rio Grande Valley.

Paxton along with seven other state attorneys general filed the lawsuit against the administration for its abuse of the Central American Minors (CAM) Refugee and Parole Program, said a release.

“The Biden Administration has sown nothing but disaster for our country through its illegal, unconstitutional immigration policies,” Paxton said in the release. “Biden’s latest round of flagrant law-breaking includes his Central American Minors Program, which has contributed significantly to many states being forced to take in even more aliens. My fellow attorneys general and I are suing to stop it.”

The CAM program provides some immigrants that come into the United States the ability to secure protected status. Those that qualify can petition the government to bring in extended family members from Honduras, El Salvador, or Guatemala.

Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, and Oklahoma are the states joining the state of Texas.

The announcement follows a border security briefing from Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Thursday, Abbott and Paxton hosted Attorneys General from 12 states at DPS headquarters in Weslaco to talk about the national importance of Operation Lone Star (OLS).

Governor Abbott said Texas is stepping out to fill the gaps that the Biden administration has left in border security. Adding that troopers and National Guard soldiers have seized enough fentanyl to kill over 220 million people during the operations.

“Joe Biden does not care that fentanyl is invading our states,” Abbott said.

Abbott also spoke on an increase in cartel recruiting online using social media sites to attract potential human smugglers.

“TikTok should be ashamed, condemned, and have legal action brought against them for promoting human trafficking in Texas and the United States of America,” Abbott said.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said that Texas has filed seven lawsuits against the federal government over immigration that Texas would soon be adding an eighth lawsuit.

The 12 attorney’s general invited to the event included:

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Paxton’s office also told Border Report in a statement that has invited the 12 other state attorneys general to remain in South Texas for a tour of the border.

They’re coming “to witness first-hand accounts of the massive influx of illegal immigrants that are currently affecting, not only Texas, but our entire country,” according to a statement from Paxton’s office.