Parents file lawsuit against EPISD after middle school girl shot multiple times with BB gun on campus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The parents of a girl who was shot with a BB gun by another student at Brown Middle School in West El Paso in May have filed a lawsuit against the El Paso Independent School District in hopes of preventing another such incident, according to attorneys representing the girl’s parents.

The girl, a student at Brown Middle School, was shot multiple times on May 17.

Attorneys Jake Spencer and Erik Meza walked KTSM 9 News through what they allege happened the day their client was shot on campus. They said that the girl was sitting in class when her classmate pulled out the BB gun.

“She’s not sure if it’s a real gun or it appears to be a BB gun. And what happened was the student is pointing the gun at our client and, obviously, this is a great concern and the teacher in that class sees what is going on and all she tells the student is to put the gun away,” Spencer said.

It was after that that their client was shot in the hallway five to six times by the boy with the BB gun and was shot again outside in the parking lot, along with another student. The attorneys said more action should have been taken by the teacher when the BB gun was noticed in the classroom.

“I believe she said something to the effect of ‘I’m going to give you one chance to put that away.’ So that one chance ended up leading to seven to eight BBs getting shot throughout campus within 30 minutes,” Meza said. “People were shot, another student was shot underneath the eye. Although while not life-threatening, definitely some injuries that could have been avoided and could have been serious.”

The attorneys said that a lawsuit has been filed by the girl’s parents but that the school is shielded by governmental immunity.

“What we can say is a lot of government officials and a lot of schools are shielded by governmental immunity. However, that shouldn’t stop us from either changing guidelines that need to be changed or fighting for justice and fighting for somebody who deserves it,” Meza said.

KTSM 9 News reached out to EPISD about what the district is doing to improve safety measures and the training for teachers to handle these types of situations.

“EPISD has extensive rules and policies regarding firearms and weapons on campuses,” EPISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles wrote in an email.

Reveles sent KTSM a link to EPISD’s policy book, which explains that if a student unlawfully carries a weapon on school property, that student shall be expelled.

KTSM asked EPISD if they could elaborate on what action was taken after the Brown Middle School incident but the district said that information would violate personal and student privacy policies.

However, Reveles did send the following statement: “Any violation of district policy by students and or staff will be handled using the appropriate administrative action, just like it was in the Brown Middle School incident.”

