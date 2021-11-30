Ostrich bone used in attack on PetSmart customer, police report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing an attempted murder charge in a Nov. 8 beating at a PetSmart store allegedly used a foot-and-a-half long ostrich bone to beat another man over the head, according to a Metro police report.

Juan Darius Hamilton, 22, was arrested a day after the incident at the PetSmart at 5915 S. Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas.

The two men were in the store when an argument broke out over face masks. Hamilton was apparently angry that others in the store weren’t wearing a mask, according to the report. Details of that argument were unclear.

After leaving the store, Hamilton returned and grabbed a “Cape Ostrich bone” — a dog treat sold in the store — and hit the man in the head, according to the report. He then left the store.

“The packaging for the bone was still on scene and there were bone shards shattered and splintered in the aisle around the impact zone area where there was a significant amount of blood,” according to the arrest report.

The victim was in the store to purchase about $1,000 worth of dog food for a charity event.

Both men were regular customers of the store, employees told police.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was treated for a skull fracture and severed artery.

Officers used surveillance video and transaction records to identify Hamilton as a suspect.

He was arrested at his apartment the following day, but denied being at the Petsmart, according to the report. Hamilton, who was scheduled to appear in court today, is no longer in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

When police contacted Hamilton, they initially told him they were there about a previous incident at a Cinnabon restaurant. When they asked about the PetSmart incident, he stopped cooperating.