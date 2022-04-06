This story will be updated as new details are released.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating after a man shot at a McDonald’s early Wednesday morning.

Harlingen Police received a call of shots fired at a McDonald’s restaurant located on Ed Carey and 77 Sunshine Strip.

According to police, a man fired a gun from the parking lot of the restaurant at the building.

Police say he was inside his truck and fired from the driver’s side.

The suspect was arrested and no injuries were reported.

Police also stated that the man appears to be under the influence but did not confirm what that might be.

This investigation is ongoing, updates will be made available as they come.

Video by Derick Garcia, KVEO

Photo by Derick Garcia, KVEO

Photo by Derick Garcia, KVEO

Photo by Derick Garcia, KVEO