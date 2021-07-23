Old Lincoln Days return to Lincoln County in August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Old Lincoln Days, which transports visitors back to a time when Billy the Kid and Pat Garret wandered the Old West, will return to Lincoln County, N.M., in August.

The event will take place from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8 at the Lincoln Historic Site, located in Lincoln. Old Lincoln Days transports visitors back to the 1870s and 1880s with museums and historic buildings, as well as live music, food and re-enactments of gun battles and a performance called “The Last Escape of Billy the Kid.”

The Old Lincoln Days will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 8. Tickets are $7 for adults and kids, veterans and active military are free.

For tickets, visit nmhistoricsites.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.