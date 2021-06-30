Officials close Ascarate Park as EPFD works to recover body from lake

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ascarate Park was closed Wednesday afternoon while crews with the El Paso Fire Department worked to recover a body.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office could be seen securing the closed gates to the park and waiting for the recovery efforts to conclude.

The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that they were working with the Sheriff’s Office but could not provide more information.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

