Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — An officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the Pentagon, and a suspect in the incident was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, AP reported.

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after gunshots were fired Tuesday morning around 10:37 a.m. near the entrance of the building. A Pentagon police officer who was stabbed later died, according to officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

While AP confirmed the deaths of the officer and the suspect, the police chief has not yet confirmed any deaths.

Units responding to a reported active violence incident in the area of the pentagon metro. pic.twitter.com/uxVgRmnUpT — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

At one point, Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to police activity and investigation.

Police said that there is no continuing threat and the FBI is currently on the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.