La Union homeowner spending thousands to repair home after flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents in La Union are still cleaning their properties following heavy flooding in the area.

Homes on the corner of Alvarez and McNutt still look like they have lakes in their yards. One homeowner, Frank Armendariz has been pumping out water from his property, saying he’s already spent $4,000 to $5,000 in repairs and believes that’s just the beginning. He’s worried t=that with another rainstorm, he could be back to square one.

“Every night when we go to sleep, it’s like pins and needles. We saw it was raining a couple of nights ago, so every night we get up and think, ‘is it coming again?'” said Armendariz.

The landscaping that was once in his front yard has turned into simply mud. On top of all that, Armendariz said he’s worried that the dam behind his house is unstable.

“The problem with the dam that breeched, I mean, nobody’s taking responsibility for it but the homeowners are the ones that are taking the hit,” said Armendariz.

However, Stephen Lopez, emergency manager for Dona Ana County and the city of Las Cruces, said the county is pumping water out of the Gardner Dam, which is near the Armendariz property. But he added that the floodwaters came from a separate dam.

“Unfortunately there appears to be a situation of another dam, another private dam, that was built but failed and that led to the floodwaters that went in there. Because the Gardner Dam did not fail and has no spillways, we know none of that water came from the Gardner Dam, which is the county’s dam,” said Lopez.

The Armendariz family told KTSM they were hoping that with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declaring a State of Emergency, funds for repairs may be available. But the Office of Emergency Management said that’s not the case.

“The State Declaration of Disaster does not provide any funding for individual home or landowners. It is simply to provide funding for the public infrastructure,” said Lopez.

Residents who need help after the flooding should call the Dona Ana County Office of Emergency Management at 575-647-7900 to see what alternative resources may be available.

