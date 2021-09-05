Number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing among El Paso teens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Positive COVID-19 cases are rising among El Paso teens, according to data from the city Health Department.

According to data from epstrong.org, the number of COVID cases among teens has jumped from double-digits to triple digits in the last three weeks. The number of new cases increased from just under 50 new cases for the week of 29 to 118 new cases for the week of 34. Most positive cases were recorded in Northeast El Paso and the fewest COVID cases were reported in Downtown El Paso.

However, more teens have received COVID-19 vaccinations in the past two weeks — representing about one-fifth of all new vaccinations in the United States, data suggest.

The rise in COVID-19 vaccinations among teens is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, mostly fueled by the Delta variant. That has led some experts to speculate that parents who were once hesitant to get their children vaccinated are now reconsidering their decision after seeing more young people falling ill.

CDC Week # of positive COVID-19 cases # of new cases Week 35 (9/06/21) Week 34 (8/30/21) 15,024 118 Week 33 (8/23/21) 14,906 117 Week 32 (8/16/21) 14,789 95 Week 31 (8/09/21) 14,694 84 Week 30 (8/02/21) 14,610 57 Week 29 (7/26/21) 14,553 48 Week 28 (7/19/21) 14,505 53 Week 27 (7/12/21) 14,452 17 Week 26 (7/05/21) 14,435 19

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the city’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.

