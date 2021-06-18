Northeast El Paso gets its first outdoor farmer’s market

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Northeast Artisanal Market is the first outdoor farmer’s market in Northeast El Paso.

That’s all due to Brittney Molina, who recognized the need for such a market in the area. Molina, market coordinator, said she realized El Paso has multiple farmer’s markets around the city, but none of them were close to her neighborhood in the Northeast.

When she asked Northeast residents about the idea, they were filled with excitement, so she gathered several vendors with handmade products.

“They didn’t have a stage to shine,” she said.

The market is still in its infancy, having been held the last two weekends at the Old Glory Memorial, at 9550 Gateway North, and she said the turnout was great.

Now the market will be in place every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the same location until the number of vendors grows.

“I want to meet people, I want to meet my community. Me and the ladies have discussed charitable work as well,” said Molinar, who runs the market with several other women. “We are in it because we love our community and we want each other to shine.”

She plans on expanding in the future and hopes that more vendors join in. She explained that even though the market is set in the Northeast, it’s open to all and she hopes to provide more space for local artists and vendors to present their products.

“We’re really trying to focus on: you make it, you sell it. And people want that here, they want small business and handmade goods and that’s what we’re trying to give our people,” said Molina.

